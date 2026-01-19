Google Chrome Is Getting a Safari Data Import Option on iPhone

Chrome for iOS will soon feature an option for iPhone users to import their Safari data into Google's mobile browser, avoiding the need to perform the transfer on desktop.



Starting in Chrome 145, currently in beta, the new feature will guide users through the process of importing bookmarks, browsing history, and passwords from Safari, since Chrome cannot transfer the data directly because of Apple's privacy rules.

The process involves manually exporting Safari browsing data to a zip file downloaded to the user's iPhone, and then selecting the file in Chrome for import using the new option.

Chrome's interface displays a breakdown of what will be imported before doing so on the user's confirmation, then the browser offers to delete the zip file as a privacy measure.

The feature is currently appearing in the latest version of Chrome 145 in TestFlight, so it should begin to roll out with the next stable release.



(Via MacObserver.)