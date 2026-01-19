Apple Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With Full-Page Website Tribute

Apple has updated its homepage to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. The page highlights some of King's most impactful quotes, and invites people to explore his legacy further through the Apple Books and Apple Podcasts apps.



Apple shows photos of Dr. King visiting a church in Miami, Florida, holding a news conference in Birmingham, Alabama, and speaking to a crowd in Jackson, Mississippi.

Apple has ran a full-page Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. homepage tribute for more than a decade.

"We honor Dr. King and reflect upon his life and legacy," says Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also paid tribute to Dr. King.

Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service, his commitment to justice, and his belief that every one of us has the power to make a difference, because as he reminded us, “everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.” pic.twitter.com/DzF70FIGg9 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 19, 2026

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. Given it is a federal holiday, the Apple news cycle might be relatively quieter today.