Apple Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. With Full-Page Website Tribute

by

Apple has updated its homepage to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. The page highlights some of King's most impactful quotes, and invites people to explore his legacy further through the Apple Books and Apple Podcasts apps.

2026 Apple Dr Martin Luther King Jr
Apple shows photos of Dr. King visiting a church in Miami, Florida, holding a news conference in Birmingham, Alabama, and speaking to a crowd in Jackson, Mississippi.

Apple has ran a full-page Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. homepage tribute for more than a decade.

"We honor Dr. King and reflect upon his life and legacy," says Apple.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also paid tribute to Dr. King.


Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. Given it is a federal holiday, the Apple news cycle might be relatively quieter today.

