Get Up to $200 Off M5 iPad Pro on Amazon, Starting at $899.99

Amazon this weekend is offering discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The highlight this time around is a return of a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, which is on sale for $899.99, down from $999.00.

Many of the deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during the holiday season. Amazon provides an estimated delivery date around January 23 for free delivery, but Prime members should see earlier delivery dates in many cases.

For the larger models, you can save up to $200 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this weekend. If you're shopping for the 1TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $100 and $200 off.



11-Inch M5 iPad Pro

13-Inch M5 iPad Pro

