Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More
Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.
The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the United States, according to the company's website. Most of the values declined slightly, but some of the Mac values increased.
iPhone
|iPhone Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Up to $650
|Up to $670
|iPhone 16 Pro
|Up to $530
|Up to $550
|iPhone 16 Plus
|Up to $440
|Up to $450
|iPhone 16
|Up to $410
|Up to $420
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Up to $450
|Up to $470
|iPhone 15 Pro
|Up to $380
|Up to $400
|iPhone 15 Plus
|Up to $320
|Up to $330
|iPhone 15
|Up to $300
|Up to $310
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Up to $350
|Up to $370
|iPhone 14 Pro
|Up to $280
|Up to $300
|iPhone 14 Plus
|Up to $230
|Up to $240
|iPhone 14
|Up to $210
|Up to $220
|iPhone SE (3rd generation)
|Up to $80
|Up to $80
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $280
|Up to $300
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $230
|Up to $230
|iPhone 13
|Up to $180
|Up to $180
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $140
|Up to $150
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $210
|Up to $220
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $160
|Up to $160
|iPhone 12
|Up to $120
|Up to $130
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $80
|Up to $90
|iPhone SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $50
|Up to $50
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Up to $140
|Up to $150
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $120
|Up to $130
|iPhone 11
|Up to $100
|Up to $100
|iPhone XS Max
|Up to $90
|Up to $100
|iPhone XS
|Up to $70
|Up to $70
|iPhone XR
|Up to $80
|Up to $80
|iPhone X
|Up to $60
|Up to $60
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Up to $50
|Up to $50
|iPhone 8
|Up to $40
|Up to $40
iPad
|iPad Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|iPad Pro
|Up to $685
|Up to $695
|iPad Air
|Up to $400
|Up to $415
|iPad
|Up to $170
|Up to $175
|iPad mini
|Up to $255
|Up to $255
Mac
|Mac Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|MacBook Pro
|Up to $2,515
|Up to $760
|MacBook Air
|Up to $900
|Up to $540
|iMac
|Up to $875
|Up to $375
|iMac Pro
|Up to $325
|Up to $240
|Mac mini
|Up to $340
|Up to $380
|Mac Studio
|Up to $1,030
|Up to $1,030
|Mac Pro
|Up to $3,215
|Up to $2,520
It is unclear why many of the previous Mac trade-in values were so low. The current values seem more realistic.
Apple Watch
|Apple Watch Model
|New Values
|Old Values
|Apple Watch Series 10
|Up to $150
|Up to $160
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Up to $335
|Up to $335
|Apple Watch Series 9
|Up to $115
|Up to $125
|Apple Watch Ultra
|Up to $225
|Up to $245
|Apple Watch Series 8
|Up to $85
|Up to $95
|Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
|Up to $55
|Up to $60
|Apple Watch Series 7
|Up to $60
|Up to $65
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Up to $45
|Up to $50
|Apple Watch SE (1st generation)
|Up to $30
|Up to $30
|Apple Watch Series 5
|Up to $25
|Up to $25
Apple also adjusted its trade-in values for select Android smartphones.
