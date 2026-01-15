Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.

2024 iPhone Boxes Feature
The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the United States, according to the company's website. Most of the values declined slightly, but some of the Mac values increased.

iPhone

iPhone Model New Values Old Values
iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $650 Up to $670
iPhone 16 Pro Up to $530 Up to $550
iPhone 16 Plus Up to $440 Up to $450
iPhone 16 Up to $410 Up to $420
iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $450 Up to $470
iPhone 15 Pro Up to $380 Up to $400
iPhone 15 Plus Up to $320 Up to $330
iPhone 15 Up to $300 Up to $310
iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $350 Up to $370
iPhone 14 Pro Up to $280 Up to $300
iPhone 14 Plus Up to $230 Up to $240
iPhone 14 Up to $210 Up to $220
iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $80 Up to $80
iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $280 Up to $300
iPhone 13 Pro Up to $230 Up to $230
iPhone 13 Up to $180 Up to $180
iPhone 13 mini Up to $140 Up to $150
iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $210 Up to $220
iPhone 12 Pro Up to $160 Up to $160
iPhone 12 Up to $120 Up to $130
iPhone 12 mini Up to $80 Up to $90
iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50
iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $140 Up to $150
iPhone 11 Pro Up to $120 Up to $130
iPhone 11 Up to $100 Up to $100
iPhone XS Max Up to $90 Up to $100
iPhone XS Up to $70 Up to $70
iPhone XR Up to $80 Up to $80
iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $60
iPhone 8 Plus Up to $50 Up to $50
iPhone 8 Up to $40 Up to $40

iPad

iPad Model New Values Old Values
iPad Pro Up to $685 Up to $695
iPad Air Up to $400 Up to $415
iPad Up to $170 Up to $175
iPad mini Up to $255 Up to $255

Mac

Mac Model New Values Old Values
MacBook Pro Up to $2,515 Up to $760
MacBook Air Up to $900 Up to $540
iMac Up to $875 Up to $375
iMac Pro Up to $325 Up to $240
Mac mini Up to $340 Up to $380
Mac Studio Up to $1,030 Up to $1,030
Mac Pro Up to $3,215 Up to $2,520

It is unclear why many of the previous Mac trade-in values were so low. The current values seem more realistic.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Model New Values Old Values
Apple Watch Series 10 Up to $150 Up to $160
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to $335 Up to $335
Apple Watch Series 9 Up to $115 Up to $125
Apple Watch Ultra Up to $225 Up to $245
Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $85 Up to $95
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $55 Up to $60
Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $60 Up to $65
Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $45 Up to $50
Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $30 Up to $30
Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $25 Up to $25

Apple also adjusted its trade-in values for select Android smartphones.

