Apple Adjusts Trade-In Values for iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today updated its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Trade-ins can be completed on Apple's website, or at an Apple Store.



The charts below provide an overview of Apple's current and previous trade-in values in the United States, according to the company's website. Most of the values declined slightly, but some of the Mac values increased.



iPhone

iPhone Model New Values Old Values iPhone 16 Pro Max Up to $650 Up to $670 iPhone 16 Pro Up to $530 Up to $550 iPhone 16 Plus Up to $440 Up to $450 iPhone 16 Up to $410 Up to $420 iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $450 Up to $470 iPhone 15 Pro Up to $380 Up to $400 iPhone 15 Plus Up to $320 Up to $330 iPhone 15 Up to $300 Up to $310 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $350 Up to $370 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $280 Up to $300 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $230 Up to $240 iPhone 14 Up to $210 Up to $220 iPhone SE (3rd generation) Up to $80 Up to $80 iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $280 Up to $300 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $230 Up to $230 iPhone 13 Up to $180 Up to $180 iPhone 13 mini Up to $140 Up to $150 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $210 Up to $220 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $160 Up to $160 iPhone 12 Up to $120 Up to $130 iPhone 12 mini Up to $80 Up to $90 iPhone SE (2nd generation) Up to $50 Up to $50 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $140 Up to $150 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $120 Up to $130 iPhone 11 Up to $100 Up to $100 iPhone XS Max Up to $90 Up to $100 iPhone XS Up to $70 Up to $70 iPhone XR Up to $80 Up to $80 iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $50 Up to $50 iPhone 8 Up to $40 Up to $40

iPad

iPad Model New Values Old Values iPad Pro Up to $685 Up to $695 iPad Air Up to $400 Up to $415 iPad Up to $170 Up to $175 iPad mini Up to $255 Up to $255

Mac

Mac Model New Values Old Values MacBook Pro Up to $2,515 Up to $760 MacBook Air Up to $900 Up to $540 iMac Up to $875 Up to $375 iMac Pro Up to $325 Up to $240 Mac mini Up to $340 Up to $380 Mac Studio Up to $1,030 Up to $1,030 Mac Pro Up to $3,215 Up to $2,520

It is unclear why many of the previous Mac trade-in values were so low. The current values seem more realistic.



Apple Watch

Apple Watch Model New Values Old Values Apple Watch Series 10 Up to $150 Up to $160 Apple Watch Ultra 2 Up to $335 Up to $335 Apple Watch Series 9 Up to $115 Up to $125 Apple Watch Ultra Up to $225 Up to $245 Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $85 Up to $95 Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $55 Up to $60 Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $60 Up to $65 Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $45 Up to $50 Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $30 Up to $30 Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $25 Up to $25

Apple also adjusted its trade-in values for select Android smartphones.