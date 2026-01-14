New Leak Reveals iPhone 18 Pro Display Sizes, Under-Screen Face ID, and More

While the iPhone 18 Pro models are still around nine months away, a leaker has shared some alleged details about the devices.



In a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo this week, the account Digital Chat Station said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have the same 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Consistent with previous rumors, the leaker claimed that both of the models will have a breakthrough new feature: under-screen Face ID.

Last month, The Information also reported that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max would be equipped with under-screen Face ID, and it said the front camera would be moved to the top-left corner of the screen on the devices. As a result, the report said the devices would no longer have a pill-shaped cutout in the screen.

If under-screen Face ID does finally materialize this year, it is unclear if the iPhone 18 Pro models would have a Dynamic Island. Even if the TrueDepth sensor cutouts for Face ID are hidden under the screen, perhaps the Dynamic Island would still pop up at least briefly for things such as low battery alerts and Live Activities.

As for the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, the leaker expects those devices to have a Dynamic Island, and the same 6.3-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes as the equivalent previous-generation models, respectively.

All in all, here is what the leaker expects:

iPhone 18: 6.3-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and Dynamic Island

6.3-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and Dynamic Island iPhone Air 2: 6.5-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and Dynamic Island

6.5-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro: 6.3-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and under-screen Face ID

6.3-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and under-screen Face ID iPhone 18 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display (120Hz/LTPO) and under-screen Face ID

The display sizes above are rounded.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the typical September timeframe this year, but rumors suggest the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 will not launch until around March 2027.

Digital Chat Station has more than three million followers on Weibo, and the account has accurately leaked some Apple information in the past. Of course, rumors do not always pan out, so nothing is official at this point.