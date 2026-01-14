Get $200 Off Apple's M4 MacBook Air, Available From $799
You can get the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $799.00 today on Amazon, down from $999.00. You'll find similar $200 discounts across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, and all of these deals are being matched at Best Buy.
If you're looking for the larger model, you can get the 15-inch 256GB computer for $999.00, down from $1,199.00. You'll also find many of the 512GB models of the 13-inch and 15-inch M4 MacBook Air on sale this week.
These prices are solid second-best prices on the M4 MacBook Air, and we haven't tracked record low prices since before Christmas. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
