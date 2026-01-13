Mac Shipments Were Flat at the End of 2025 as Rival PC Brands Surged

Apple's Mac business ended 2025 with flat year-over-year shipments in the holiday quarter despite a broader rebound in the global PC market, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The findings suggest that global PC shipments rose 9.6% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 76.4 million units, exceeding expectations as brands accelerated purchases ahead of anticipated supply constraints and component price increases. Within that total, Apple shipped 7.1 million Macs during the quarter, which is essentially unchanged from the same period a year earlier, resulting in a decline in quarterly market share even as the overall market expanded.

Apple ranked fourth globally behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell, all of which posted double-digit shipment growth. Lenovo shipped 19.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 14.4% year over year, while HP shipped 15.4 million units, up 12.1%. Dell recorded the fastest growth among the top three at 18.2%, with 11.7 million units shipped.

IDC attributed the stronger-than-expected fourth quarter to factors including the end of support for Windows 10, tariff-related uncertainty earlier in the year, and growing concern over tightening memory supply. These dynamics encouraged many vendors to pull forward inventory purchases into late 2025, amplifying the usual holiday period seasonal uplift.

For the full year, Apple's performance was more robust. IDC estimates that Apple shipped 25.6 million Macs in 2025, up from 23.0 million units in 2024, representing year-over-year growth of 11.1%. That increase outpaced the overall PC market, which grew 8.1% to 284.7 million units globally. Apple's annual market share rose to 9.0% from 8.7% the year before, even as its fourth-quarter share fell to 9.3% from 10.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to faster growth by major Windows brands.

Top Rated Comments

SilmarilFinder Avatar
SilmarilFinder
26 minutes ago at 04:49 am
I suspect this is a direct result of the Windows 11 upgrade push, as most of the corporate world was forced to update their PCs.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
27 minutes ago at 04:49 am
The M chips are that good and don’t need upgrades like they used to. My M1 mini and Air are still amazing and now my longest serving Mac’s ever. They just last longer.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SilentSpecter Avatar
SilentSpecter
25 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Well, one don't change Macs every two years. My husband still have a MacBook Pro 13 from 2019. And at work I have a MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro. Is working so well that I don't see having it changed in the next three to four years, at least.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
11 minutes ago at 05:05 am
So much for the talk of people flocking to Macs over windows 10
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
16 minutes ago at 04:59 am
People may not be upgrading as often as the M devices are better and last longer, but, that’s also a problem for Apple.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ridgero Avatar
ridgero
13 minutes ago at 05:02 am
For the first time in decades, Apple's RAM prices seem to be in line with the market, yet fewer people are buying Macs?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments