Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 updates to public beta testers, with the updates coming four weeks after Apple provided the first betas to testers.



Anyone can download and install public betas, and all that's required is to sign up on Apple's beta site. Once you've opted in, the software can be downloaded through the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.3 adds a new tool for transitioning from an iPhone to an Android device. Transfers can be initiated during the device setup process, and moving data from one device to another can now be done without having to download a specific app.

The update also includes changes to third-party wearables in the European Union, with more information available in our iOS 26.3 beta 2 feature list following yesterday's release to developers.

Apple is expected to release iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to the public at the end of January.