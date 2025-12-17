Apple Releases First iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 Public Betas

Apple today provided beta testers with the first releases of upcoming iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and watchOS 26.3 updates for testing purposes. The public betas come a couple of days after Apple provided the betas to developers.



Anyone can download and install public betas, and all that's required is to sign up on Apple's beta site. Once you've opted in, the software can be downloaded through the Software Update section in the Settings app on each device.

iOS 26.3 introduces a simpler way for iPhone users to transfer their data to an Android device when switching platforms, plus it includes a Notification Forwarding feature for third-party wearables in the European Union. It will allow notifications to be forwarded from the ‌iPhone‌ to a third-party device.

No new features have been found in the other beta updates as of yet.

We're expecting iOS 26.3, iPadOS 26.3, and the other software to come out somewhere around the end of January.