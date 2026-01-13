Kuo: Apple's AI Deal With Google Is Temporary and Buys It Time
Apple is preparing to mass-produce its own AI-focused server chips in the second half of 2026 amid reliance on a short-term partnership with Google to meet immediate AI expectations, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a new post on X, Kuo said that Apple is facing mounting short-term pressure in artificial intelligence that is shaping its current strategy, even as it continues to pursue long-term control over core AI technologies.
Kuo explained that Apple has encountered two immediate challenges in its in-house AI development that have effectively pushed it toward partnering with Google. The first is the need for a credible AI showing at WWDC later this year after previously announcing Apple Intelligence and significant Siri upgrades that have yet to materialize. The second is the rapid pace of improvement in cloud-based AI systems, which has raised expectations to a level where simply delivering on earlier promises may no longer be enough.
Kuo argues that as AI capabilities have advanced, user perceptions of what constitutes a competitive assistant or system-level AI have shifted. In that context, even a fully delivered version of Apple Intelligence as it was originally presented could struggle to stand out, particularly without access to more powerful large-scale models. This has apparently driven an urgent need for Apple to supplement its current approach with more capable AI models from other companies.
Kuo described Apple's AI deal with Google as a way to ease short-term pressure rather than a long-term strategic shift. He said on-device AI is unlikely to drive hardware sales in the near term, but the partnership gives Apple time to manage expectations across its platforms while continuing its own AI development. Over the longer term, Kuo said AI is expected to become central to hardware differentiation, operating system design, and the overall user experience, making ownership of core AI technologies increasingly important.
He added that Apple's in-house AI server chips are expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2026, with Apple-operated data centers coming online in 2027. Kuo said this timing suggests Apple expects demand for on-device and hybrid AI workloads to grow more meaningfully from 2027, as it gains greater control over its server-side computing and infrastructure.
Popular Stories
2026 could be a bumper year for Apple's Mac lineup, with the company expected to announce as many as four separate MacBook launches. Rumors suggest Apple will court both ends of the consumer spectrum, with more affordable options for students and feature-rich premium lines for users that seek the highest specifications from a laptop.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
One thing worth...
In a statement shared with CNBC today, Apple confirmed that Google Gemini will power the next-generation version of Siri that is slated to launch later this year.
"After careful evaluation, we determined that Google's technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and we're excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for our users," the statement...
Apple today seeded the second beta of iOS 26.3, nearly a month after the first beta. So far, the update includes a couple of new features for iPhones.
iOS 15.3 through iOS 18.3 were all released in late January over the years, so it is thereby likely that iOS 26.3 will be released towards the end of this month as well. The update is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and newer.
Below,...
Elon Musk today expressed concern about Apple and Google partnering on a more personalized version of Siri powered by Google's generative AI platform Gemini.
"This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that [they] also have Android and Chrome," wrote Musk, in a post on X.
Musk serves as CEO of xAI, the company behind Gemini competitor Grok.
It is unlikely...
Apple today introduced a new Apple Creator Studio bundle that offers access to six creative apps, as well as exclusive AI features and content, as part of a single subscription. In the U.S., pricing is set at $12.99 per month or $129 per year.
Here are the six apps included with an Apple Creator Studio subscription:Final Cut Pro on the Mac and iPad
Logic Pro on the Mac and iPad
Pixelmator...
Apple and Google today announced that Google Gemini will help power not only a more personalized version of Siri, but a range of future Apple Intelligence features.
"Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology," the companies said, in a statement. "These...
iOS 26.3 will likely be released to the public later this month, but it appears that Apple is preparing to push out another software update in the interim.
Apple's software engineers have started testing iOS 26.2.1, according to the MacRumors visitor logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions. The update will likely be released at some point this week or next week.
...