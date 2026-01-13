Kuo: Apple's AI Deal With Google Is Temporary and Buys It Time

Apple is preparing to mass-produce its own AI-focused server chips in the second half of 2026 amid reliance on a short-term partnership with Google to meet immediate AI expectations, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a new post on X, Kuo said that Apple is facing mounting short-term pressure in artificial intelligence that is shaping its current strategy, even as it continues to pursue long-term control over core AI technologies.

Kuo explained that Apple has encountered two immediate challenges in its in-house AI development that have effectively pushed it toward partnering with Google. The first is the need for a credible AI showing at WWDC later this year after previously announcing Apple Intelligence and significant Siri upgrades that have yet to materialize. The second is the rapid pace of improvement in cloud-based AI systems, which has raised expectations to a level where simply delivering on earlier promises may no longer be enough.

Kuo argues that as AI capabilities have advanced, user perceptions of what constitutes a competitive assistant or system-level AI have shifted. In that context, even a fully delivered version of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ as it was originally presented could struggle to stand out, particularly without access to more powerful large-scale models. This has apparently driven an urgent need for Apple to supplement its current approach with more capable AI models from other companies.

Kuo described Apple's AI deal with Google as a way to ease short-term pressure rather than a long-term strategic shift. He said on-device AI is unlikely to drive hardware sales in the near term, but the partnership gives Apple time to manage expectations across its platforms while continuing its own AI development. Over the longer term, Kuo said AI is expected to become central to hardware differentiation, operating system design, and the overall user experience, making ownership of core AI technologies increasingly important.

He added that Apple's in-house AI server chips are expected to enter mass production in the second half of 2026, with Apple-operated data centers coming online in 2027. Kuo said this timing suggests Apple expects demand for on-device and hybrid AI workloads to grow more meaningfully from 2027, as it gains greater control over its server-side computing and infrastructure.