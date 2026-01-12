Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming four weeks after the release of the first betas.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update, although it appears over-the-air updates may still be rolling out. The downloads are already available from Apple's Developer site.
iOS 26.3 adds a new tool for transitioning from an iPhone to an Android device. Transfers can be initiated during the device setup process, and moving data from one device to another can now be done without having to download a specific app.
Apple's transfer process supports moving photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, phone number, and more.
The update also includes a Notification Forwarding setting for third-party wearables in the European Union, and there are some minor changes to the Weather wallpaper. More information on what's changed can be found in our iOS 26.3 beta 1 feature list.
Apple is expected to release the iOS 26.3 and iPadOS 26.3 to the public at the end of January.
