Squinting Face, Pickle, and Lighthouse Among New Emoji Coming to iOS

The Unicode Consortium has published a draft list of emoji that could come to smartphones and other devices in the future. The list shared by Emojipedia outlines 19 emoji candidates under consideration for Emoji 18.0, which is expected to be finalized in September 2026.

proposed unicode emoji 18%402x
Among the proposed additions are a squinting face emoji, left- and right-pointing thumb gestures, a pickle, a lighthouse, a meteor, an eraser, and a net with a handle. The draft list also includes a monarch butterfly emoji, providing a more specific alternative to the existing generic butterfly.

Along with the 9 new emoji concepts, Emoji 18.0 would (if approved as currently proposed) add 10 additional skin tone variants tied to two of the base emoji. This would bring the total number of recommended emoji characters close to 4,000.

Emojipedia has shared sample artwork for many of the candidates, but Apple designers will need to create their own version of each character in the Apple style if the emoji are ultimately approved. As with previous draft lists, the proposed lineup is not final and may change during Unicode's review process.

Apple will need to roll out its own versions of the new emoji through software updates, so the new characters would likely arrive on iPhone in late 2026 or early 2027, as part of iOS 27.

Apple has consistently adopted new Unicode emoji in past software releases, and previously announced Unicode 17 additions are expected to come to Apple devices with the release of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS 26.4, watchOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4 in March or April this year.

Top Rated Comments

erinsarah Avatar
erinsarah
30 minutes ago at 04:31 am
About time. I’ve been trying to tell the people of this country that if they squint really hard they can see the light from the lighthouse and get out of our current pickle by capturing this would-be monarch in a net or just waiting for a meteor to crash into the earth and erase all existence, but I had trouble forming the thought through emoji until now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Square-Eyes Avatar
Square-Eyes
19 minutes ago at 04:42 am
I don’t really get why we can’t yet rotate / flip emojis, that’s like only 2 extra bits of information?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments