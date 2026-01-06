CES 2026: Snap-On Accessory Adds Touch Display to Your MacBook

by

Apple has historically resisted the idea of touchscreen MacBooks, arguing that laptop PCs with the feature are unwieldy and far from ergonomic. But recent reports suggest Apple has changed its tune, and the company is now rumored to be developing a touchscreen MacBook Pro. In the meantime, startup Intricuit has been showcasing its own solution at CES 2026 that brings touchscreen to existing MacBooks with Apple silicon.

magic screen touchscreen mac%402x
The Magic Screen is a snap-on digitizer that aligns to your MacBook's display using the built-in magnets that let your Mac know when the lid is closed to trigger sleep mode. After connecting it via a single USB-C cable, the tempered glass layer supports the gamut of gestures we've come to associate with smartphones – tapping, swiping, and zooming with your fingers directly on the screen.

In a nod to the iPad and Apple Pencil, the Magic Screen also comes with its own stylus that supports pressure sensitivity and stylus hover for drawing, writing, manipulating objects, and navigation. The company has shown off the touchscreen in action with apps like SketchUp, Miro, and Resolume Arena. It also supports iPhone Mirroring, allowing you to interact with iOS apps on your MacBook display with your fingers.

The Magic Screen includes a built-in battery that Intricuit says works for up to 100 hours on a single charge, and it comes with a Folio Case that also folds into a stand that braces against the MacBook screen to reduce wobble. When removed from the MacBook display, the device also doubles as a standalone drawing tablet.

As for Apple's plans, a report by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the company's first OLED MacBook Pro will feature a touchscreen display. Kuo made the remarks in September 2025, and the claim has since been corroborated by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who added that the touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro will retain a full trackpad and keyboard.

According to Kuo, the OLED panel will use on-cell touch technology, which integrates the touch sensors directly into the display panel's top layer (the "cell") rather than requiring a separate, dedicated touch layer like the Magic Screen. The analyst added that the shift "appears to reflect Apple's long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience."

The reports suggest Apple is aiming to launch its first touchscreen MacBook Pro as soon as late 2026 or early 2027. Meanwhile, Intricuit says the Magic Screen is compatible with all MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by Apple silicon, and that it will soon be available on Kickstarter, with shipping on track to begin in the first quarter of this year. Does the idea of a touchscreen display on a Mac appeal to you? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

Basic75 Avatar
Basic75
6 minutes ago at 08:40 am
Why doesn't Apple turn the trackpad into a touch display with pencil support?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
4 minutes ago at 08:42 am
And still shown being used by a finger with an outstretched arm. If you want your biceps and triceps to get super ripped from resistance training, this would be one way to do it.

I'm still torn on whether a touch screen Mac is a good idea or not, but if it is, it has to fold all the way back. Which is one of the things I don't like about it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
3 minutes ago at 08:43 am

Why doesn't Apple turn the trackpad into a touch display with pencil support?
Apple is weird about Pencil support across the board. Which is also one reason I doubt touch screen Macs. They are very protectionist about the iPad since there are in reality so very few things it is uniquely good at. So they add Pencil support as an artificial one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
2 minutes ago at 08:44 am

If I wanted a touch screen, I'd have bought an iPad. MacOS was not designed with a touch interface in mind, like iOS was.
And the trend toward touch Macs would just continue the decline of Mac app functionality.

Too many "Mac" apps are now just lazy Catalyst ports of the iPad version, neglecting everything that the Mac does uniquely better.

Touch Macs are not going to help that trend at all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments