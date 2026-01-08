Apple Loses Safari Lead Designer to The Browser Company

by

Apple has lost another senior figure from its Safari team as a lead designer departs for The Browser Company, extending a pattern of high-profile exits from Apple's browser team amid intensifying competition around AI-driven browsing.

safari icon blue banner
Marco Triverio was a lead designer for Safari and has now joined The Browser Company, the developer of the Arc and Dia browsers. The move was confirmed by The Browser Company chief executive Josh Miller in a post on X, marking the latest in a series of hires from Apple's Safari design leadership.

Miller emphasized that Triverio's arrival means The Browser Company has now recruited lead designers from every Safari design era that overlapped with the development timelines of Arc and Dia, roughly spanning 2020 through 2025.

The Browser Company has positioned itself as an alternative to traditional browsers by emphasizing significant new interaction models rather than incremental updates. The apps are often compared to Apple software due to their focus on visual clarity, animation, and user experience design.

Its Arc browser introduced a nontraditional tab system, extensive customization options, and collaborative tools such as shared workspaces and a built-in whiteboard. In 2025, the company introduced Dia, a browser designed around AI-assisted workflows that integrate generative tools, collaborative features, and creative utilities directly into the browsing experience.

For Apple, Triverio's exit adds to a broader pattern of senior staff departures that became more visible throughout 2025.

Tag: Safari

Popular Stories

samsung crease less foldable display ces 2026%402x

Foldable iPhone's Crease-Free Display Tech Spotted at CES 2026

Tuesday January 6, 2026 3:04 am PST by
CES 2026 has just provided a first glimpse of the folding display technology that Apple is expected to use in its upcoming foldable iPhone. At the event, Samsung Display briefly showcased its new crease-less foldable OLED panel beside a Galaxy Z Fold 7, and according to SamMobile, which saw the test booth before it was abruptly removed, the new panel "has no crease at all" in comparison. The ...
Read Full Article173 comments
iphone 17 models

No iPhone 18 Launch This Year, Reports Suggest

Thursday January 1, 2026 8:43 am PST by
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle. Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Read Full Article116 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Apple Card Will Move From Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase

Wednesday January 7, 2026 12:57 pm PST by
JPMorgan Chase has reached a deal to take over operation of the Apple Card, reports The Wall Street Journal. Barring any "last minute hiccups," the deal should be announced shortly after over a year of negotiations. Reports began circulating over two years ago that current Apple Card issuer Goldman Sachs was looking to end its partnership with Apple as part of an effort to scale back on...
Read Full Article127 comments
Logitech MX Master 3S

Logitech Blames 'Inexcusable Mistake' After Certificate Expiry Breaks macOS Apps

Wednesday January 7, 2026 5:27 am PST by
Logitech users on macOS found themselves locked out of their mouse customizations yesterday after the company let a security certificate expire, breaking both its Logi Options+ and G HUB configuration apps. Logitech devices like its MX Master series mice and MX Keys keyboards stopped working properly as a result of the oversight, with users unable to access their custom scrolling setup,...
Read Full Article120 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Year of the Horse Feature

Apple Launches Year of the Horse AirPods Pro 3 for Lunar New Year

Monday January 5, 2026 11:28 am PST by
Apple has designed a limited edition version of the AirPods Pro 3 to celebrate Lunar New Year, and customers in select countries can purchase them starting today. The Year of the Horse Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 feature a unique horse emoji character that's otherwise unavailable. Customers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore are able to buy the AirPods, and they'll be...
Read Full Article13 comments
ChatGPT Health Integration Connectors Feature

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Health With Apple Health Integration

Wednesday January 7, 2026 11:27 am PST by
OpenAI today announced the launch of ChatGPT Health, a dedicated section of ChatGPT where users can ask health-related questions completely separated from their main ChatGPT experience. For more personalized responses, users can connect various health data services such as Apple Health, Function, MyFitnessPal, Weight Watchers, AllTrails, Instacart, and Peloton. Last month, MacRumors discovere...
Read Full Article96 comments
m4 macbook air blue 2

iPadOS and macOS 26.2 Double 5GHz Wi-Fi Bandwidth for Wi-Fi 6E Devices

Monday January 5, 2026 1:57 pm PST by
With the release of iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple has improved the Wi-Fi speeds for select Macs and iPads that support Wi-Fi 6E. Updated Wi-Fi connectivity specifications are listed in Apple's platform deployment guide. The M4 iPad Pro models, M3 iPad Air models, A17 Pro iPad mini, M2 to M5 MacBook Pro models, M2, M3, and M4 MacBook Air models, and other Wi-Fi 6E Macs and iPads now ...
Read Full Article36 comments
iOS 27 Mock Quick

Five New iPhone Features Rumored for iOS 27

Wednesday January 7, 2026 2:51 pm PST by
Though it's been just a few months since iOS 26 launched, we're already hearing rumors about the next-generation version of iOS, iOS 27. iOS 27 will be introduced at Apple's June WWDC 2026 event before it launches in September 2026. We don't know all of the details about iOS 27 yet, but we do have some information about what to expect. "Snow Leopard" Update iOS 27 will apparently focus...
Read Full Article113 comments

Top Rated Comments

Antilogical Avatar
Antilogical
53 minutes ago at 10:53 am
No big loss if you've even remotely paid attention to the dreadful and confused direction Safari on macOS and iOS has headed in the past few years.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Delivered Avatar
Delivered
30 minutes ago at 11:16 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/01/08/apple-loses-safari-designer-to-the-browser-company/')

Apple has lost another senior figure from its Safari team as a lead designer departs for The Browser Company, extending a pattern of high-profile exits from Apple's browser team amid intensifying competition around AI-driven browsing.



Marco Triverio was a lead designer for Safari and has now joined The Browser Company, the developer of the Arc and Dia browsers. The move was confirmed by The Browser Company chief executive Josh Miller in a post on X ('https://x.com/joshm/status/2008884567113859127?s=20'), marking the latest in a series of hires from Apple's Safari design leadership.

Miller emphasized that Triverio's arrival means The Browser Company has now recruited lead designers from every Safari design era that overlapped with the development timelines of Arc and Dia, roughly spanning 2020 through 2025.

[MEDIA=twitter]2008878176920056048[/MEDIA]


The Browser Company has positioned itself as an alternative to traditional browsers by emphasizing significant new interaction models rather than incremental updates. The apps are often compared to Apple software due to their focus on visual clarity, animation, and user experience design.

Its Arc browser introduced a nontraditional tab system, extensive customization options, and collaborative tools such as shared workspaces and a built-in whiteboard. In 2025, the company introduced Dia ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/10/09/ai-browser-dia-launches-publicly-on-mac/'), a browser designed around AI-assisted workflows that integrate generative tools, collaborative features, and creative utilities directly into the browsing experience.

For Apple, Triverio's exit adds to a broader pattern of senior staff departures that became more visible throughout 2025.

Article Link: Apple Loses Safari Lead Designer to The Browser Company ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/01/08/apple-loses-safari-designer-to-the-browser-company/')
Im not following all the hate. Safari is probably my favorite browser. I do get annoyed when it’s not compatible with a site but that’s not common. I also think more than just WebKit should be allowed in App Store. But Safari itself is phenomenal.

* Best reading mode in the industry
* not to mention the listen feature so you can just hear an Article (wish the UX for that was a tiny bit better).
* The feature to remove distracting items is fantastic.
* I like the different profiles.
* I like the shared/collaborative Tabs.
* The fact that built in player has PiP and speed modes.
* The ability to see trackers on a webpage
* We’ve even got extensions support


Also this person is leaving not fired. Maybe they proposed things to fix the aspects of Safari you don’t like and they were blocked. Maybe they’re leaving bc they need more time for family or want to live closer to something else. We can’t draw too many conclusions from this. I for one love Safari. One of the best iOS apps.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
52 minutes ago at 10:53 am
I can't decide if this is a good thing, or a bad thing.

Safari has been going downhill for a while now. I'm often forced to use Firefox instead to handle Safari's shortcomings.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Two Appleseeds Avatar
Two Appleseeds
48 minutes ago at 10:57 am
If this was the guy ultimately responsible for many of the terrible recent changes to Safari, then Apple just got a major boost via subtraction
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ViktorEvil Avatar
ViktorEvil
47 minutes ago at 10:59 am
the macOS safari sidebar is a mess for bookmarks/reading list etc, it needs a redesign
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DCohen726 Avatar
DCohen726
43 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Is this really something to brag about? Safari is a joke browser. It is missing so many common sense features that others offer and it felt like Apple or this guy was fully content not improving anything
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments