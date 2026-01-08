Apple Loses Safari Lead Designer to The Browser Company

Apple has lost another senior figure from its Safari team as a lead designer departs for The Browser Company, extending a pattern of high-profile exits from Apple's browser team amid intensifying competition around AI-driven browsing.



Marco Triverio was a lead designer for Safari and has now joined The Browser Company, the developer of the Arc and Dia browsers. The move was confirmed by The Browser Company chief executive Josh Miller in a post on X, marking the latest in a series of hires from Apple's Safari design leadership.

Miller emphasized that Triverio's arrival means The Browser Company has now recruited lead designers from every Safari design era that overlapped with the development timelines of Arc and Dia, roughly spanning 2020 through 2025.

Big news: Apple’s lead Safari designer just joined @browsercompany. Alongside @charliedeets, that means we now have the lead designers from every Safari era that overlapped with Arc and Dia (2020 to 2025). We’re not fucking around this year — 2026 will be our biggest yet — Josh Miller (@joshm) January 7, 2026

The Browser Company has positioned itself as an alternative to traditional browsers by emphasizing significant new interaction models rather than incremental updates. The apps are often compared to Apple software due to their focus on visual clarity, animation, and user experience design.

Its Arc browser introduced a nontraditional tab system, extensive customization options, and collaborative tools such as shared workspaces and a built-in whiteboard. In 2025, the company introduced Dia, a browser designed around AI-assisted workflows that integrate generative tools, collaborative features, and creative utilities directly into the browsing experience.

For Apple, Triverio's exit adds to a broader pattern of senior staff departures that became more visible throughout 2025.