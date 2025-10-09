AI Browser Dia Launches Publicly on Mac

The Browser Company's Dia app is now open to anyone on Mac. It's the first time the AI-powered browser has been widely available since its beta launch in June.



Following on from Opera's Neon, which arrived last month, Dia is another AI-first browsing experience that's centered around tab-based chat functionality. The browser includes Skills, which are a mix of user-created and built-in shortcuts for everyday tasks like planning, learning, writing, and coding. Current Skills include summarization, fact-checking, browsing history analysis, outlining, and productivity planning.

Users can mention tabs in any chat query, add attachments to conversations, and personalize Dia with Memory, which helps the browser understand preferences over time. Meanwhile, students get dedicated tools that turn notes, lectures, and readings into flashcards, quizzes, and custom study guides.

Dia requires macOS 14 or later running on Apple silicon. The Browser Company offers both free and Pro ($20/month) tiers. Free users get access to all core features including chat, custom Skills creation, tab mentions, attachments, and Memory personalization, while Pro subscribers receive unlimited chat usage within the terms of service, plus a 14-day trial period.



Acquired by Atlassian for $610 million last month, the Browser Company says it is resuming weekly updates, and plans to bring Arc browser features to Dia. October's releases include more powerful memory of user tabs, redesigned Dia Skills, and Arc's Focus Mode (CMD-S). Dia is available to download directly from the company's website.