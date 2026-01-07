Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on M5 iPad Pro, Get Up to $518 Off Select Models

Amazon this week is offering discounts across the M5 iPad Pro lineup, including both 11-inch and 13-inch models. The highlight this time around is the 2TB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro, which is on sale for $1,480.80 with an on-page coupon, a massive discount of $518 on the original price of $1,999.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Otherwise, prices start at $899.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M5 iPad Pro at Amazon, down from $999.00. Many of the deals in this sale match — or beat — the record low prices we tracked during Black Friday.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

For the larger models, you can save up to $180 on the 13-inch M5 iPad Pro on Amazon this week. If you're shopping for the 2TB Nano-Texture Glass Wi-Fi model, Amazon has this tablet for $2,219.00, down from $2,399.00, as well as a few other 13-inch models between $100 and $170 off.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.