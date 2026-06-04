 Apple Park Visitor Center Gets New Merch Ahead of WWDC 2026 - MacRumors
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Apple Park Visitor Center Gets New Merch Ahead of WWDC 2026

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With developers and members of the media soon to arrive at the Apple Park campus for WWDC 2026, Apple has added new merchandise to the store at the ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center.

apple sweatshirt
Mr. Macintosh shared images of the new items, including crewneck sweatshirts with the classic Apple Garamond text featuring rainbow lettering, hats with a rainbow Apple logo, and water bottles in gray and white.


He also said Apple is using new merchandise drawers at the ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center to hold the ‌WWDC 2026‌ gear.

The ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center sells Apple-branded gear unavailable at other Apple retail stores. Apple regularly introduces new T-shirt and sweatshirt designs, and it sells water bottles, notebooks, pens, and other small items.

‌Apple Park‌ is also a full Apple Store with the option to purchase standard Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Macs, and accessories.

Apple invited members of the media and select developers to an in-person ‌WWDC 2026‌ keynote viewing event. WWDC is set to begin on Monday, June 8, which means attendees will be heading to ‌Apple Park‌ in the coming days.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tag: Apple Park
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

dannys1 Avatar
dannys1
8 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
They brought the Apple jumper back from the 80s catalogue! It better have drop shoulders.

The full 1987 catalogue: https://archive.org/details/apple-collection-1986-1987/page/n19/mode/2up



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Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Slix Avatar
Slix
7 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
My parents had shirts just like that when I was younger! I wonder if they still do...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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