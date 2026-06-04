Apple Park Visitor Center Gets New Merch Ahead of WWDC 2026

With developers and members of the media soon to arrive at the Apple Park campus for WWDC 2026, Apple has added new merchandise to the store at the ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center.



Mr. Macintosh shared images of the new items, including crewneck sweatshirts with the classic Apple Garamond text featuring rainbow lettering, hats with a rainbow Apple logo, and water bottles in gray and white.

Exclusive new Apple Park Visitor Center #WWDC26 merch drop today!!!🤩 I was first in the store this morning after the overnight reset! Here's what Apple added: 🌈 Rainbow Apple Logo Hat

🌈 Rainbow Garamond Crewneck

🚰 Apple Stainless Steel Water Bottle pic.twitter.com/joEbAtigjq — Mr. Macintosh (@ClassicII_MrMac) June 4, 2026

He also said Apple is using new merchandise drawers at the ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center to hold the ‌WWDC 2026‌ gear.

The ‌Apple Park‌ Visitor Center sells Apple-branded gear unavailable at other Apple retail stores. Apple regularly introduces new T-shirt and sweatshirt designs, and it sells water bottles, notebooks, pens, and other small items.

‌Apple Park‌ is also a full Apple Store with the option to purchase standard Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Macs, and accessories.

Apple invited members of the media and select developers to an in-person ‌WWDC 2026‌ keynote viewing event. WWDC is set to begin on Monday, June 8, which means attendees will be heading to ‌Apple Park‌ in the coming days.