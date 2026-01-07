CES 2026: Dell Unveils World's First 52-Inch 6K Thunderbolt Display

Dell announced the UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor at CES 2026, billing it as the "world's first 52-inch 6K display."



At 52 inches, the ultra-wide curved monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio with 6,144 x 2,560 resolution at 129 pixels per inch and supports refresh rates up to 120Hz.

The display uses IPS Black panel technology for deeper blacks and improved contrast compared to standard IPS panels, with brightness listed as 400 cd/m. Dell says it emits up to 60% less blue light than competing monitors while maintaining professional-grade color accuracy, and it includes an ambient light sensor for eye comfort during extended use.

The display's connectivity support is pretty eye-watering, since it basically doubles as a Thunderbolt dock around the back. It includes one Thunderbolt 4 port delivering up to 140W power delivery, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, three USB-C upstream ports, and several downstream USB-C and USB-A ports. If that wasn't enough, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port rounds out the package.

The monitor supports connecting up to four PCs simultaneously through its Picture-by-Picture mode with screen partitioning, while built-in KVM functionality allows users to control multiple connected machines with a single keyboard and mouse.



Dell is touting the display as a multi-monitor replacement for financial traders, data scientists, engineers, and executives who need maximum screen real estate, so naturally it doesn't come cheap: The UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is available now from the Dell website for $2,899 with a stand or $2,799 without.