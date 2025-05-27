iPhone Rumored to Get 200MP Camera Like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra
Apple is testing a 200-megapixel camera sensor, according to Digital Chat Station, a user with a large following on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The account has previously shared accurate information about Apple's future products.
While the account's post today does not provide any further details, this 200-megapixel camera sensor would likely be for the main rear camera on a future high-end iPhone model. Samsung introduced a 200-megapixel rear camera on its Galaxy S23 Ultra in 2023, and the follow-up S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra models also have one.
With a 200-megapixel camera, an iPhone would be able to shoot photos with greater detail. The increased megapixel count would also result in higher-resolution photos, which can be cropped further and printed at larger sizes without a loss of image quality.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to feature entirely 48-megapixel cameras, so the 200-megapixel camera is unlikely to be available this year. In addition, a 200-megapixel camera has yet to be rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Ultimately, the upgraded camera specification could be at least a few years away.
