macOS 27 Wishlist: What Do You Want From Apple at WWDC 2026?
We have four days to go until Apple's WWDC keynote event begins on Monday, June 8. iOS 27 has been the focus of most of the rumors, but we're also going to get a new version of macOS, macOS 27.
Some of the same features that are coming in iOS 27 will come to macOS 27, like the new version of Siri and the dedicated Siri app, but we want to hear from MacRumors readers. What are you hoping to see in macOS 27?
Do you want updates to Liquid Glass? Changes to multitasking? Bug fixes? Better external display support? Improved memory management since no one can afford RAM anymore?
Guessing the name Apple will choose for the next version of macOS is always fun. There are still plenty of California landmarks for Apple to choose from, and the filename of Apple's hashmoji for the event on X hints that macOS Big Bear is a possibility.
Let us know what name you think Apple will pick, and tell us your most wanted features in the comments below.
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