CES 2026: Intel Unveils 18A-Based Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Amid Rumors of Future Apple Partnership
Intel introduced its latest processors at CES 2026, debuting the "Panther Lake" Intel Core Ultra Series 3. The chips are the most advanced manufactured in the U.S., according to Intel, and they are built on Intel's 18A process.
18A, or 18-angstrom, is the most advanced node Intel has designed to date, but Intel continues to trail TSMC. TSMC is developing Apple's next-generation 2nm chips, and they are expected to have higher transistor density and efficiency than Intel's 18A chips.
Intel is developing several chips in the Ultra Series 3 line for both high-end and low-end laptops, with the top SKUs offering up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe cores (Intel's graphics architecture), and 50 NPU TOPS. Compared to prior-generation chips, Intel claims the Ultra Series 3 processors will bring up to 77 percent faster gaming performance, 60 percent better multithreaded performance, and up to 27 hours of battery life.
Apple doesn't use Intel chips anymore, so the new Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be exclusive to PCs, but there are rumors that Intel could manufacture some Apple chips in the future. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Intel will make lower-end M-series chips for Apple's Macs built on the 18A process, using Apple chip designs. Intel could begin shipping chips to Apple as soon as mid-2027.
The first laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips debuted at CES 2026, with more coming throughout the first half of the year.
Popular Stories
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle.
Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Language learning app Duolingo has apparently been using the iPhone's Live Activity feature to display ads on the Lock Screen and the Dynamic Island, which violates Apple's design guidelines.
According to multiple reports on Reddit, the Duolingo app has been displaying an ad for a "Super offer," which is Duolingo's paid subscription option.
Apple's guidelines for Live Activity state that...
CES 2026 has just provided a first glimpse of the folding display technology that Apple is expected to use in its upcoming foldable iPhone. At the event, Samsung Display briefly showcased its new crease-less foldable OLED panel beside a Galaxy Z Fold 7, and according to SamMobile, which saw the test booth before it was abruptly removed, the new panel "has no crease at all" in comparison.
The ...
Apple is planning to release a low-cost MacBook in 2026, which will apparently compete with more affordable Chromebooks and Windows PCs. Apple's most affordable Mac right now is the $999 MacBook Air, and the upcoming low-cost MacBook is expected to be cheaper. Here's what we know about the low-cost MacBook so far.
Size
Rumors suggest the low-cost MacBook will have a display that's around 13 ...
Govee today introduced three new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light.
The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the successor to the Floor Lamp 2, and it offers Matter integration with the option to connect to HomeKit. The Floor Lamp 3 offers an upgraded LuminBlend+ lighting system that can reproduce 281...
Now that the calendar has flipped over into January, steep discounts on popular Apple products have become more rare after the holidays. However, if you didn't get a new pair of AirPods recently and are looking for a model on sale, Amazon does have a few solid second-best prices this week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Belkin today announced a range of new charging and connectivity accessories at CES 2026, expanding its portfolio of products aimed at Apple device users.
UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring
The lineup includes new Qi2 and Qi2.2 wireless chargers, magnetic power banks, a high-capacity laptop battery, and USB-C productivity accessories, with an emphasis on higher charging...
Apple has designed a limited edition version of the AirPods Pro 3 to celebrate Lunar New Year, and customers in select countries can purchase them starting today. The Year of the Horse Special Edition AirPods Pro 3 feature a unique horse emoji character that's otherwise unavailable.
Customers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore are able to buy the AirPods, and they'll be...