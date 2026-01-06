CES 2026: Intel Unveils 18A-Based Core Ultra Series 3 Chips Amid Rumors of Future Apple Partnership

Intel introduced its latest processors at CES 2026, debuting the "Panther Lake" Intel Core Ultra Series 3. The chips are the most advanced manufactured in the U.S., according to Intel, and they are built on Intel's 18A process.



18A, or 18-angstrom, is the most advanced node Intel has designed to date, but Intel continues to trail TSMC. TSMC is developing Apple's next-generation 2nm chips, and they are expected to have higher transistor density and efficiency than Intel's 18A chips.

Intel is developing several chips in the Ultra Series 3 line for both high-end and low-end laptops, with the top SKUs offering up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe cores (Intel's graphics architecture), and 50 NPU TOPS. Compared to prior-generation chips, Intel claims the Ultra Series 3 processors will bring up to 77 percent faster gaming performance, 60 percent better multithreaded performance, and up to 27 hours of battery life.

Apple doesn't use Intel chips anymore, so the new Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be exclusive to PCs, but there are rumors that Intel could manufacture some Apple chips in the future. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Intel will make lower-end M-series chips for Apple's Macs built on the 18A process, using Apple chip designs. Intel could begin shipping chips to Apple as soon as mid-2027.

The first laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips debuted at ‌CES 2026‌, with more coming throughout the first half of the year.