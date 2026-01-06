CES 2026: GE's $300 Matter Smart Shades Work With Apple Home
GE Lighting this week unveiled Matter-compatible GE Smart Shades that are able to integrate with the Apple Home app. Priced starting at $300, the Smart Shades offer simple, screw-free installation, with white and gray fabric options. The shades can be purchased in a translucent fabric to let light through, or a blackout version. All options have aluminum trim and no visible hardware.
The motorized shades are designed to raise or lower via an included remote control, the Apple Home app, Siri voice commands, or time-based automations. There are options to integrate shade controls with other smart home products, or based on whether or not someone is home.
GE's Smart Shades support Matter over Thread, and can connect to HomeKit with a compatible Matter hub. In Apple's ecosystem, that includes the Apple TV, the HomePod, or the HomePod mini.
GE is offering multiple width options up to 38 inches, in lengths up to 76 inches. GE says that the motor that powers the shades is "whisper quiet." An included magnetic rechargeable battery will last for up to six months before it needs to be recharged.
The GE Smart Shades can be purchased from Amazon or the GE website as of today. Pricing starts at $299 and goes up to $370 for blackout versions and larger sizes.
