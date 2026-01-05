What to Expect From the Apple Card This Year

2026 could finally be the year that the Apple Card receives a new financial partner, and this could lead to some changes for cardholders.



As a refresher, the Apple Card launched in 2019, and it remains available in the U.S. only. The credit card can be managed in the iPhone's Wallet app, with key benefits including color-coded spending summaries, no fees, and Daily Cash cash back paid out daily. Apple Card holders can also open a high-yield savings account.

In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chase Bank parent company JPMorgan was in "advanced talks" with Apple about replacing Goldman Sachs as the Apple Card's partner bank. Goldman Sachs has been gradually winding down its consumer lending business, following billions of dollars in losses, and Apple is reportedly willing to let them out of a contract that is otherwise supposed to run until 2030.

Barclays and Synchrony were also reportedly in talks to become the Apple Card's new financial partner, but it is unclear if those companies are still in the running. As for the Apple Card's payment network, it had been reported that Visa and American Express had expressed interest in taking over for Mastercard.

If the Apple Card does get a new financial partner, there could be updates to the card's features, policies, interest rates, customer service processes, and more.

Chase Bank does not currently offer a high-yield savings account, so it is unclear what would happen to the Apple Card's savings account if they take over the credit card. Apple Card holders are currently being offered a 3.65% APY.

You can apply for an Apple Card on Apple's website.