Apple Shares 'Detectives' Ad Promoting iPhone 17 Pro Camera

Apple today shared a new "Shot on iPhone" ad promoting the 8x optical zoom feature on the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

With an equivalent 200 mm focal length, the 8x optical-quality zoom makes this our longest iPhone Telephoto ever. So you can get dramatically closer with iPhone 17 Pro.

The ad includes a series of quick zooms to show off what the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models can do. Apple's video description highlight the 200mm focal length of the lens.

8x zoom is a new feature this year, exclusive to the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max. The prior iPhone 16 Pro models were limited to 5x optical zoom.