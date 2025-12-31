Get an AirTag 4-Pack for Just $64.98 on Amazon

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $64.98 this week on Amazon, down from the original price of $99.00. Free shipping options have a delivery estimate around January 5, while Prime members should be able to get it delivered a few days sooner.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Overall, this is a solid second-best price on the AirTag 4-pack that's within $2 of the Amazon all-time low price, which we last tracked during Black Friday. If you're shopping for a single AirTag, Amazon has the AirTag 1-Pack for $19.00, down from $29.00.

