Texas App Store Age Verification Law Blocked by Federal Judge

by

A Texas federal judge today blocked an App Store age verification law that was set to go into effect on January 1, 2026, which means Apple may not have to support the changes after all.

iOS App Store General Feature Desaturated
The Texas ‌App Store‌ Accountability Act (SB2420) requires Apple and other app marketplaces to confirm user age when a person creates an Apple Account. Apple Accounts for users under 18 would need to join a Family Sharing group, with new controls available for parents and restrictions for minors.

In a preliminary injunction that delays the implementation of the act, Judge Robert Pitman said that it violates the First Amendment and is "more likely than not unconstitutional."

The Act is akin to a law that would require every bookstore to verify the age of every customer at the door and, for minors, require parental consent before the child or teen could enter and again when they try to purchase a book. As set out below, the Court finds a likelihood that, when considered on the merits, SB 2420 violates the First Amendment.

The injunction was in response to a motion filed by the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), a group that includes Apple and Google. Today's decision is a win for Apple, as Apple has been fighting against age assurance requirements in Texas and other states. Apple says that the Texas law impacts user privacy.

While we share the goal of strengthening kids' online safety, we are concerned that SB2420 impacts the privacy of users by requiring the collection of sensitive, personally identifiable information to download any app, even if a user simply wants to check the weather or sports scores.

The court will move on to determining whether the law is facially invalid, which would mean that it is unconstitutional and will be entirely thrown out.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Texas

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Where's the New Apple TV?

Monday December 22, 2025 11:30 am PST by
Apple hasn't updated the Apple TV 4K since 2022, and 2025 was supposed to be the year that we got a refresh. There were rumors suggesting Apple would release the new Apple TV before the end of 2025, but it looks like that's not going to happen now. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said several times across 2024 and 2025 that Apple would...
Read Full Article144 comments
top stories 2025 12 20

Top Stories: iOS 26.3 Beta, Major Apple Leaks, and More

Saturday December 20, 2025 6:00 am PST by
You'd think things would be slowing down heading into the holidays, but this week saw a whirlwind of Apple leaks and rumors while Apple started its next cycle of betas following last week's release of iOS 26.2 and related updates. This week also saw the release of a new Apple Music integration with ChatGPT, so read on below for all the details on this week's biggest stories! Top Stories i...
Read Full Article19 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

iPhone 18 Pro Features Leaked in New Report, Including Under-Screen Face ID

Tuesday December 16, 2025 8:44 am PST by
Next year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with under-screen Face ID, and the front camera will be moved to the top-left corner of the screen, according to a new report from The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu. As a result of these changes, the report said the iPhone 18 Pro models will not have a pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout at the top of the screen....
Read Full Article63 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.3 Brings AirPods-Like Pairing to Third-Party Devices in EU Under DMA

Monday December 22, 2025 3:20 pm PST by
The European Commission today praised the interoperability changes that Apple is introducing in iOS 26.3, once again crediting the Digital Markets Act (DMA) with bringing "new opportunities" to European users and developers. The Digital Markets Act requires Apple to provide third-party accessories with the same capabilities and access to device features that Apple's own products get. In iOS...
Read Full Article71 comments
ios 18 security update

Don't Want to Upgrade to iOS 26? Here's How to Stay on iOS 18 [Update: Now Unavailable]

Friday December 19, 2025 10:37 am PST by
Since the beginning of December, Apple has been pushing iPhone users who opted to stay on iOS 18 to install iOS 26 instead. Apple started by making the iOS 18 upgrades less visible, and has now transitioned to making new iOS 18 updates unavailable on any device capable of running iOS 26. If you have an iPhone 11 or later, Apple is no longer offering new versions of iOS 18, even though there...
Read Full Article435 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.2 Adds These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Monday December 22, 2025 8:47 am PST by
Earlier this month, Apple released iOS 26.2, following more than a month of beta testing. It is a big update, with many new features and changes for iPhones. iOS 26.2 adds a Liquid Glass slider for the Lock Screen's clock, offline lyrics in Apple Music, and more. Below, we have highlighted a total of eight new features. Liquid Glass Slider on Lock Screen A new slider in the Lock...
Read Full Article
iPhone Chips

Apple Clings to Samsung as RAM Prices Soar

Monday December 22, 2025 6:17 am PST by
Apple is significantly increasing its reliance on Samsung for iPhone memory as component prices surge, according to The Korea Economic Daily. Apple is said to be expanding the share of iPhone memory it sources from Samsung due to rapidly rising memory prices. The shift is expected to result in Samsung supplying roughly 60% to 70% of the low-power DRAM used in the iPhone 17, compared with a...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Why Apple's Foldable iPhone May Be Smaller Than Expected

Tuesday December 23, 2025 5:21 am PST by
Apple's first foldable iPhone, rumored for release next year, may turn out to be smaller than most people imagine, if a recent report is anything to go by. According to The Information, the outer display on the book-style device will measure just 5.3 inches – that's smaller than the 5.4-inch screen on the ‌iPhone‌ mini, a line Apple discontinued in 2022 due to poor sales. The report has led ...
Read Full Article151 comments

Top Rated Comments

dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
25 minutes ago at 01:06 pm

actually is not that bad.
Yes it is, gov needs to stay out of our lives
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
47 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
how about gov stop trying to put their hands into the App Store and let Apple run it how they want to? yes?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dominiongamma Avatar
dominiongamma
15 minutes ago at 01:15 pm

As a parent this is a great law! Kudos to Texas for passing this and its unfortunate the federal government is holding it up. By enforcing age on the app store level (or device, when I setup my device for my child), I can ensure my child will only get approved experiences.
How about take responsibility for your kid and your own actions, instead of the gov ? Parents responsibility do matter still. Something goes wrong you will blame the gov instead of yourself as a parent
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigOrangeSU Avatar
BigOrangeSU
17 minutes ago at 01:14 pm
As a parent this is a great law! Kudos to Texas for passing this and its unfortunate the federal government is holding it up. By enforcing age on the app store level (or device, when I setup my device for my child), I can ensure my child will only get approved experiences.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ss2cire Avatar
ss2cire
3 minutes ago at 01:28 pm

As a parent this is a great law! Kudos to Texas for passing this and its unfortunate the federal government is holding it up. By enforcing age on the app store level (or device, when I setup my device for my child), I can ensure my child will only get approved experiences.
You can already do this by setting up a child account in your iOS family. It allows you to set time limits for different apps/games, add age restrictions on the apps your kids can download etc. read the manual. It’s all there.

Overall though, I’m not really in support of forcing Apple to verify age. As they said, it’d require them to log a bunch of identifiable information etc (though I suppose one could argue that it doesn’t have to be a permanent log, just verify age and delete the data) but anyway, as others have said it should be on parents to monitor their kids activities online etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments