Fortnite Not Coming to iOS in Japan as Epic Games CEO Accuses Apple of 'Obstruction and Lawbreaking'

Epic Games is not going to bring Fortnite to iOS in Japan as promised because of the fees imposed by Apple's new App Store rules, ‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney said on social media. Sweeney complained that Apple did not comply with Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act "honestly" and instead "launched another travesty of obstruction and lawbreaking in gross disrespect to the government and people of Japan."



Back in 2024 when the MSCA passed, Sweeney said that Epic would launch Fortnite in Japan in late 2025. He made the announcement before he was aware of how Apple planned to comply with the MSCA.

Sweeney accused Apple of charging "competition-crushing" junk fees, including a five percent fee on revenue from apps distributed through alternate app marketplaces. ‌Epic Games‌ would need to pay Apple a five percent fee on all revenue generated via game purchases made through an ‌Epic Games‌ Store in Japan, or 15 percent on digital purchases through a web link if the Fortnite app were to be distributed through the ‌App Store‌.



Obviously, real competition won't happen, and consumers won't benefit, when Apple abuses its position between users and competitors to obstruct honest dealing between them. This is another sad day in the history of relationships between platform makers, developers, and consumers, and we will be raising our complaints with the Japanese Fair Trade Commission.

Sweeney said that ‌Epic Games‌ plans to raise complaints with the Japanese Fair Trade Commission.

Apple says that it worked with Japanese regulators when establishing its new rules to comply with the MSCA, so it is not clear if ‌Epic Games‌ will be able to persuade Japan to implement more stringent restrictions.

Japan's rules allow Apple to be compensated for its intellectual property, and Japan's interoperability rules allow Apple to refuse requests in situations where privacy and security would be compromised. Along with allowing for alternative app marketplaces, the MSCA adds support for alternate payment methods and allows Japanese users to set new functionality for the iPhone's Side Button.

‌Epic Games‌ was able to bring the ‌Epic Games‌ Store to the European Union, but Apple does have a 0.50 euro Core Technology Fee for marketplaces there, too. The Core Technology Fee will transition to a five percent Core Technology Commission for all developers in the EU starting on January 1, 2026, so the fees will be very similar to the Japan fees.