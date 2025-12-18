Apple Quietly Discontinued Flyover City Tours in Apple Maps

Apple Maps no longer offers a Flyover feature that provides users with automated tours of notable landmarks in major cities. The Flyover option appears to have been nixed around when iOS 26 launched, but its removal went largely unnoticed.



Flyover city tours were introduced in 2014 with iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite, using Flyover imagery to generate an aerial tour. Most cities with Flyover imagery supported the tour feature, but it may not have been used often since Apple was able to quietly discontinue it.

Flyover imagery has not been removed and over 350 cities continue to have 3D Flyover imagery that highlights landmarks, parks, important buildings, and more with a bird's-eye view.

Apple uses imagery collected with small military-grade planes that created detailed maps of buildings from above for Flyover. The feature is not available in some areas due to privacy and security concerns.

Flyover city tours used to be accessible by tapping on the Flyover icon when searching for a city, but that option has now been removed.