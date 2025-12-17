Apple Releases First macOS Tahoe 26.3 Public Beta

Apple today provided public beta testers with the first release of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.3 update for testing purposes. The public beta comes two days after Apple provided the beta to developers.



After signing up for beta testing on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the updates using the Software Update section in the System Settings app.

We don't know about any new features in macOS Tahoe 26.3 as of yet, but Apple might introduce new capabilities in later beta releases.

The beta is limited to developers and public beta testers at the current time, but we are expecting Apple to release the update at the end of January.