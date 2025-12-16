Apple Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Collusion With Amazon to Keep Prices High

Apple and Amazon are facing a new UK opt-out class action seeking more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) over claims that the companies struck an unlawful deal that pushed independent Apple and Beats sellers off Amazon and kept prices higher for consumers.



The claim centers on an agreement from October 2018, from which point it is alleged that Amazon restricted third-party sellers from offering Apple products on Amazon's marketplace, while Apple gave Amazon better wholesale terms for Apple products sold directly by Amazon as a retailer. The lawsuit claims that by January 2019, most independent Apple resellers had effectively disappeared from Amazon, reducing discounted listings and leaving consumers paying closer to full price.

The proposed class includes UK consumers who bought new Apple products since October 2018, whether from Amazon or other retailers, on the basis that the alleged conduct affected prices more broadly. It covers Apple hardware and Beats products, plus accessories, but it excludes Apple products bought as part of mobile network contracts.

This is not the first attempt at a case over the same issue. A similar case was triggered in the United States in 2022. Collective action was brought forward in the UK in 2023, but the tribunal did not allow it to proceed. The new filing argues the core competition allegations remain strong and should be heard with a different proposed class representative and structure.