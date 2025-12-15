Apple Sports App to Support Golf, Including PGA Tour

The free Apple Sports app shows scores, stats, standings, and more for a variety of sports and leagues, and it should eventually gain support for one more.



The latest version of the Apple Sports app includes images for the men's PGA Tour and the women's LPGA hidden within the app's code, according to MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. While users cannot yet follow the PGA Tour or LPGA in the app, the addition of the images suggests that support is coming soon.

The app already supports the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, F1, Premier League, and more, and golf will further expand the selection.

Launched in 2024, the Apple Sports app is available on the iPhone only in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and select other European countries.