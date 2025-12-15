First macOS Tahoe 26.3 Beta Now Available for Developers

Apple today provided the first beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.3 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming three days after the launch of macOS Tahoe 26.2.



Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.3 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.

There's no word yet on what's included in macOS Tahoe 26.3, but we'll update this article if new Mac features are found.

The beta is available to developers right now, but a public beta is expected later this week. We'll likely see Apple release macOS Tahoe 26.3 at the end of January given past launch timelines.