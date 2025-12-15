AirPods Max 2 Likely to Offer These 10 New Features

Apple released the AirPods Max on December 15, 2020, meaning the over-ear headphones launched five years ago today. While the AirPods Max were updated with a USB-C port and new color options last year, followed by support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio this year, the headphones lack some of the features that have been introduced for newer generations of the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro.



Fortunately, it has been rumored that Apple plans to update the AirPods Max within the next few years, and they will likely receive the following 10 changes.

Earlier this year, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expected lighter AirPods Max to enter mass production in 2027. However, he did not outline any other planned upgrades beyond the headphones apparently weighing less.

The current AirPods Max weigh 0.85 pounds, excluding the charging case, according to Apple.

AirPods Max still have Apple's H1 chip from 2019, so it is very likely that a second-generation pair would be equipped with the H2 chip or newer. That should unlock at least seven upgrades, including improved sound quality, increased active noise cancellation, longer battery life, Adaptive Audio, Personalized Volume, Conversation Awareness, and the ability to use "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

Adaptive Audio adjusts Active Noise Cancellation based on your environment — you can customize the setting to allow more or less ambient noise. Personalized Volume is a similar feature that adjusts your AirPods volume based on both your surroundings and your volume preferences. Conversation Awareness temporarily lowers your volume and enhances voices in front of you while you are talking with someone.

Other likely changes include new color options for the ear cushions and headband, as well as a redesigned carrying case. Hopefully the case gains an Ultra Wideband chip, which would unlock Precision Finding in the Find My app.

In the U.S., AirPods Max remain priced at $549, but they are frequently on sale for less at Amazon and other resellers. Unless you really want AirPods Max now, we are now at a point where waiting for the 2027 model is worthwhile.