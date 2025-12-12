Best Buy Takes $250 Off M4 MacBook Air, Plus Free $25 Gift Card

Best Buy has a few new offers on Apple's M4 MacBook Air this week, including a match of the all-time low price on the notebook, plus a free $25 Best Buy gift card with purchase. You can get the 13-inch 256GB model for $749.00, down from $999.00, as well as discounts on every other 13-inch model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

When you purchase one of the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air computers at Best Buy, you will get a free $25 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. This is an e-gift card that will be sent out after the eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in a Best Buy store, and a valid e-mail address is required to claim the card.

As of writing, no 15-inch M4 MacBook Air models are matching any all-time low prices, or include the $25 gift card offer. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.