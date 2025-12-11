New Shazam Feature Will Reveal the Most Popular Moment of a Song

Shazam today announced it is rolling out a new Popular Segments feature that reveals exactly which part of a song is most popular with listeners.



For example, the image above shows that the given song was most discovered around 30 to 35 seconds into the track during the preceding week. This was the moment in the song when the most people asked Shazam to identify the song.

More details about the feature:

Popular Segments spotlights the key moments within a track that drove the most Shazam activity within the past week. Available for top tracks ranking on Shazam's charts and based on Shazam tag volume, this interactive feature displays relative segment popularity throughout a song, allowing users to hover over the graph and reveal precise time markers and corresponding segments.

Shazam says Popular Segments will provide both listeners and artists with helpful insights into what makes songs resonate.

The feature will begin rolling out today on the Shazam.com website across desktop and mobile platforms, according to Apple. The announcement did not indicate if the feature will be coming to the Shazam app on the iPhone and iPad.

Shazam is a popular music identification service that Apple acquired back in 2018, and it has Apple Music integration. In addition to being available on the web and as an app, Shazam powers a Recognize Music control in Control Center on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. You can also use Shazam via Siri voice commands.

Last month, the Shazam app for iPhone was updated with a Liquid Glass design.