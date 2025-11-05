Shazam App for iPhone Updated With Liquid Glass Design on iOS 26

Apple today updated its Shazam app with a new Liquid Glass design, for iPhone users who are running iOS 26 and later.



The app has a new navigation bar that provides quick access to Home, Library, and Concerts tabs, as well as a search button. In addition, recently-identified songs now appear directly on the Home screen, without needing to swipe up.

These changes require the latest version of the Shazam app, which is rolling out now.

Shazam is a popular music identification service that Apple acquired back in 2018. It is deeply integrated across Apple's software platforms, including in Control Center, Siri, and more.