Apple Unveils New Stores in India and China

Apple today unveiled its fifth retail store in India, at the DLF Mall in Noida. The store opens to customers this Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. local time.

The store features familiar amenities, including an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of online orders, and a Genius Bar for tech support and repairs.



Apple operates four other stores in India:

In addition, the Apple Store app launched in India earlier this year.

Earlier this month, Apple opened a new store in China, at the Livat Centre in Beijing. This store also has an Apple Pickup station and a Genius Bar, plus a dedicated seating area where customers can demo the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple remains committed to expanding its retail presence in international markets, such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.