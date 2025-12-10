Most Downloaded iPhone Apps of 2025: ChatGPT, Threads, and Google
Apple today shared a list of the most downloaded U.S. App Store apps and games in 2025, highlighting the top free and paid iPhone and iPad titles.
ChatGPT was the number one free app that iPhone users downloaded in 2025, followed by Threads, Google, TikTok, and WhatsApp. Google Gemini was the only other chatbot app to make the list, coming in at number 10. Top paid iPhone apps included HotSchedules, Shadowrocket, and Procreate Pocket.
Top free iPhone games included Block Blast, Fortnite, and Roblox, while Minecraft, Balatro, and Heads Up were among the top paid iPhone games.
YouTube was the number one free iPad app downloaded in 2025, followed by ChatGPT, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. Procreate, Procreate Dreams, forScore, ToonSquid, and Nomad Sculpt were the top paid iPad apps.
Roblox, Block Blast, and Fortnite were the top free iPad games, with Minecraft, Geometry Dash, and Stardew Valley taking the top three spots on the paid iPad game list.
Apple also included the most downloaded Apple Arcade games. NFL Retro Bowl '26, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, and Balatro+ were at the top of the list.
Apple's full list of top downloaded apps and games across 2025 can be found in the App Store.