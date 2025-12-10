Amazon Takes $50 Off Apple Watch SE 3, Starting at $199

Amazon this week has the Apple Watch SE 3 on sale at all-time low prices, starting at $199.00 for the 40mm GPS model. These prices are matching the Black Friday discounts we tracked last month, and they are some of the few sales that have consistently stuck around since that event ended.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE 3 on sale for $229.00, down from $279.00. Both models are available in Midnight and Starlight Aluminum options, with multiple sizes on sale as well. As of writing, all models can be delivered in time for the Christmas holiday.

In addition to the Apple Watch SE 3 discounts, Amazon has $100 off the Apple Watch Series 11 right now, which are new record low prices on the wearables. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.