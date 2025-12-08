Google's First AI Smart Glasses Coming in 2026

by

Google is developing two pairs of smart glasses with artificial intelligence that will launch in 2026, the company said today. The first set of glasses have AI integration and are designed for screen-free assistance with built-in speakers, microphones, and cameras for speaking to Google Gemini.

google android glasses
Users will be able to take photos using the camera, and then ask Gemini questions about their surroundings for real-time help.

The second set of glasses has the same AI capabilities along with an in-lens display that is able to display helpful information like turn-by-turn directions or live translation captions. Both sets of glasses will connect to a smartphone, with processing done on that device. The glasses will run Android XR, Google's platform for wearables.

Google is partnering with Samsung to develop the glasses, plus it is working with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, two companies that design eyeglasses. Google says that its glasses options will be stylish, lightweight, and comfortable enough to wear all day.

The Google smart glasses will compete with the Meta Ray-Bans and any upcoming products from Apple. Meta already has Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses with AI and Ray-Bans with an in-lens display. Rumors suggest that Apple is working to unveil its first set of AI smart glasses as soon as 2026.

Tag: Google

Popular Stories

iOS 26

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 26.2

Friday December 5, 2025 9:40 am PST by
Apple is about to release iOS 26.2, the second major point update for iPhones since iOS 26 was rolled out in September, and there are at least 15 notable changes and improvements worth checking out. We've rounded them up below. Apple is expected to roll out iOS 26.2 to compatible devices sometime between December 8 and December 16. When the update drops, you can check Apple's servers for the ...
Read Full Article51 comments
Intel Inside iPhone Feature

Apple's Return to Intel Rumored to Extend to iPhone

Friday December 5, 2025 10:08 am PST by
Intel is expected to begin supplying some Mac and iPad chips in a few years, and the latest rumor claims the partnership might extend to the iPhone. In a research note with investment firm GF Securities this week, obtained by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said he and his colleagues "now expect" Intel to reach a supply deal with Apple for at least some non-pro iPhone chips starting in 2028....
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

iPhone 18 Pro Leak Adds New Evidence for Under-Display Face ID

Monday December 8, 2025 4:54 am PST by
Apple is actively testing under-screen Face ID for next year's iPhone 18 Pro models using a special "spliced micro-transparent glass" window built into the display, claims a Chinese leaker. According to "Smart Pikachu," a Weibo account that has previously shared accurate supply-chain details on Chinese Android hardware, Apple is testing the special glass as a way to let the TrueDepth...
Read Full Article65 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Monday December 1, 2025 2:40 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article107 comments
Johny Srouji

Apple Chip Chief Johny Srouji Could Be Next to Go as Exodus Continues

Sunday December 7, 2025 10:41 am PST by
Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji could be the next leading executive to leave the company amid an alarming exodus of leading employees, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Srouji apparently recently told CEO Tim Cook that he is "seriously considering leaving" in the near future. He intends to join another company if he departs. Srouji leads Apple's chip design ...
Read Full Article379 comments
iOS 26

Apple Seeds Second iOS 26.2 Release Candidate to Developers and Public Beta Testers

Monday December 8, 2025 10:18 am PST by
Apple today seeded the second release candidate version of iOS 26.2 to developers and public beta testers, with the software coming one week after Apple seeded the first RC. The release candidate represents the final version iOS 26.2 that will be provided to the public if no further bugs are found. Registered developers and public beta testers can download the betas from the Settings app on...
Read Full Article46 comments
top stories 2025 12 04a

Top Stories: iOS 26.2 Coming Soon, Apple Execs Depart, and More

Saturday December 6, 2025 6:00 am PST by
You'd expect things to be starting to wind down for the holidays by now, but that doesn't seem to be the case yet in the world of Apple news, with Apple just about ready to release iOS 26.2 and other operating system updates to the public. There was also a flurry of news this week about Apple executive departures, some expected and some not so expected, while we also learned that Apple and...
Read Full Article8 comments
Johny Srouji

Apple's Chipmaking Chief Johny Srouji Responds to Report About Him Potentially Leaving

Monday December 8, 2025 9:23 am PST by
Apple's chipmaking chief Johny Srouji has reportedly indicated that he plans to continue working for the company for the foreseeable future. "I love my team, and I love my job at Apple, and I don't plan on leaving anytime soon," said Srouji, in a memo obtained by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Here is Srouji's full memo, as shared by Bloomberg:I know you've been reading all kind of rumors and...
Read Full Article76 comments
ive and altman

Jony Ive's OpenAI Device Barred From Using 'io' Name

Friday December 5, 2025 6:22 am PST by
A U.S. appeals court has upheld a temporary restraining order that prevents OpenAI and Jony Ive's new hardware venture from using the name "io" for products similar to those planned by AI audio startup iyO, Bloomberg Law reports. iyO sued OpenAI earlier this year after the latter announced its partnership with Ive's new firm, arguing that OpenAI's planned "io" branding was too close to its...
Read Full Article55 comments

Top Rated Comments

VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
34 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
Oh great, more Glassholes in public :confused:
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
51 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
Google’s glasses will be powered by Gemini, and Apple’s glasses will be powered by Apple Intelligence (which will be powered by Gemini)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shin-Ra Avatar
Shin-Ra
21 minutes ago at 04:24 pm

what, you don't trust Google? or Meta?
I don’t; also I don’t trust the people wearing these glasses not to film children, unwilling adults and many other things they shouldn’t be.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zenmacx Avatar
zenmacx
21 minutes ago at 04:25 pm

Oh great, more Glassholes in public :confused:
Creepy Glassholes… ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Promostyle Avatar
Promostyle
50 minutes ago at 03:55 pm
Refreshing to see companies taking risks and bringing newness to the market
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shin-Ra Avatar
Shin-Ra
42 minutes ago at 04:03 pm
Are people’s faces live-censored at the time of recording or at least at some point in the capture chain, à la Google Street View? Same question for Meta glasses.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments