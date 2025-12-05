Amazon Takes $70 Off Apple Watch Series 11, Starting at $329

Amazon's Cyber Week discounts on the Apple Watch Series 11 GPS and cellular models are still available in a few colors and sizes today, with $70 off select devices. All of these deals are matches for the best prices we've ever tracked on Apple Watch Series 11.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $329.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00. You'll find three of the 42mm GPS models on sale at this all-time low price, and four of the 46mm GPS models discounted by $70 in this sale.

If you're shopping for cellular models, you can find record low prices on multiple models this week on Amazon. The 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 has hit $429.99, down from $499.00, and the 46mm cellular model has hit $459.99, down from $529.00.

In addition to Series 11 deals, Amazon has $50 off Apple Watch SE 3 this week.

