Get These Black Friday/Cyber Monday Apple Deals Before They're Gone for Good

We're in the middle of Cyber Week, which means that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over. Although many deals have now expired, you can still find a few solid leftover discounts on products like AirPods 4, M5 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 11, and more.



AirPods 4

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are still at their all-time low price of $99.00 on Amazon right now, while the non-ANC model can be purchased for $79.99 from Walmart.

M5 MacBook Pro



MacBook deals are dwindling fast on Amazon, but you can still get the new M5 MacBook Pro for $1,349.00, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Apple Watch

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $329.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00. Only one color of the 42mm GPS is left at this price, while three colors are available for the 46mm GPS model.

For the Apple Watch SE 3, you'll find $50 off both the 40mm and 44mm GPS models. These have some of the most consistent stock and color options available post-Black Friday/Cyber Monday, with two colors available for each.

M5 iPad Pro



Amazon has notable discounts on Apple's brand new M5 iPad Pro, with the entry-level 11-inch model available for $899.00, down from $999.00.

AirTag

Although the AirTag 4-Pack is no longer at an all-time low price, you can get the AirTag 1-Pack for $17.97 today on Amazon, down from $29.00.

Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon is still discounting the Apple Pencil Pro for $94.99, down from $129.00.

