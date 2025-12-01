Get an Apple Watch Series 11 for $329 During Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Amazon is discounting the Apple Watch Series 11 GPS and cellular models to new record low prices for Cyber Monday, with $70 off select devices. These deals beat the Black Friday discounts we tracked on the Series 11 by about $10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 11 for $329.00, down from $399.00, and the 46mm GPS model for $359.00, down from $429.00. You'll find three of the 42mm GPS models on sale at this all-time low price, and four of the 46mm GPS models discounted by $70 in this sale.

If you're shopping for cellular models, you can also find new record low prices on multiple models this week on Amazon. The 42mm cellular Apple Watch Series 11 has hit $429.00, down from $499.00, and the 46mm cellular model has hit $459.00, down from $529.00.

In addition to Series 11 deals, Amazon has big deals on multiple Apple Watch models this week. This includes $50 off Apple Watch SE 3.

