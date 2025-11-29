Get One Year of Disney+ and Hulu for $4.99/Month

Disney has introduced a new promotion on its streaming service for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $4.99 per month for 12 months, down from $12.99 per month. This offer represents a savings of 61 percent on the Disney+/Hulu bundle, and after twelve months it will return to the then-current monthly price unless cancelled.

To get the deal, head to the promotion landing page on the Disney+ website and click on the Disney+/Hulu bundle option. This offer covers the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu streaming plans, and it's valid only for new and eligible returning subscribers.

Disney says that this offer will run through this Monday, December 1, so there's only a few days left to take advantage of the deal. You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals still available in our dedicated post.