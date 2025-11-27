New Spotify Feature Lets You Transfer Playlists From Other Services

In case you missed it: Spotify has been rolling out a new built-in playlist-transfer feature for its mobile app, so now you can import playlists from other streaming services directly, without the need for third-party tools.



Announced by the company a week ago, the feature is powered by TuneMyMusic, and it supports all the major services including Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, TIDAL, Pandora, and Deezer. Spotify said the tool would roll out to all users "over the coming days."

You should be able to find the new tool in the "Your Library" section of the Spotify app – swipe to the bottom of the list, then tap on the new option to "Import your music" and follow the prompts to connect with the service.

You can then choose the platform you'd like to transfer playlists from. Missing tracks can still happen when services' catalogs don't align, but for most users the process now takes only a few taps.

The rollout removes one of the biggest barriers to switching platforms. Until now, users had to rebuild playlists manually or rely on third-party apps to do so. It's a nice bonus too, since the online version of TuneMyMusic only lets you transfer 500 tracks for free – unlimited transfers require a paid plan.

Apple Music rolled out its own transfer tool globally in September, allowing users to import their playlists and libraries from competing services.