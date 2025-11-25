Spotify to Raise US Subscription Prices Early Next Year

by

Spotify will raise subscription prices for users in the United States in the first quarter of next year, according to the Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the matter.

General Spotify Feature
The report links pressure from major record labels on both Spotify and Apple Music to raise subscription prices. They argue prices have lagged inflation, while subscriptions remain cheap compared to video services such as Netflix.

Wall Street analysts say the price increase is critical to Spotify's stock, as the company pushes to show profitability. JPMorgan analysts have projected a $1-a-month price rise would boost Spotify's annual revenue by $500 million.

Spotify recently raised prices in multiple countries across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has not raised prices in the U.S. since July 2024.

A Spotify subscription costs $11.99 a month in the U.S., compared with $9.99 when it launched in the country 14 years ago. Spotify currently costs $1-a-month more than Apple Music for individual plans.

Top Rated Comments

racer1441 Avatar
racer1441
32 minutes ago at 04:43 am
And people laugh when I still buy my media.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
35 minutes ago at 04:40 am
Spotify just finds ways to get worse and worse. As if their fake lossless wasn’t bad enough
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scott LaPointe Avatar
Scott LaPointe
32 minutes ago at 04:43 am
Buy your music, it's more fun to discover new tracks on your own based on your own browsing as opposed to what a computer thinks you should like. This is a huge miss for todays generation.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yuvaldv1 Avatar
yuvaldv1
44 minutes ago at 04:31 am
I hate Spotify for their reluctance to add features (a functioning Apple Watch app, lossless etc).
They really make you feel like they're doing you a favor by adding features that other services have had for years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Boeingfan Avatar
Boeingfan
23 minutes ago at 04:53 am

And people laugh when I still buy my media.
I still buy CD’s. I’ll play what I want when I want.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
26 minutes ago at 04:50 am
I’m glad I subscribe to Apple iMusic, they never raise prices!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments