Spotify Raising Prices in Multiple Countries

Spotify today said that it is raising prices for Premium subscriptions in multiple countries across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.



Spotify is sending out emails to customers who will see their subscription prices go up.

A sample email suggests that prices in an unnamed European country are increasing by a euro, from €10.99 to €11.99. Price hikes will vary by location, and Spotify users can see the new pricing for their country by visiting the Spotify website.

Prices are not going up in all markets at this time including the United States. In the U.S., a Premium individual subscription continues to be priced at $11.99 per month.

Spotify says prices are increasing so that it can "continue to innovate" on product offerings and features and "bring users the best experience."