Spotify Raising Prices in Multiple Countries

by

Spotify today said that it is raising prices for Premium subscriptions in multiple countries across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

General Spotify Feature
Spotify is sending out emails to customers who will see their subscription prices go up.

A sample email suggests that prices in an unnamed European country are increasing by a euro, from €10.99 to €11.99. Price hikes will vary by location, and Spotify users can see the new pricing for their country by visiting the Spotify website.

Prices are not going up in all markets at this time including the United States. In the U.S., a Premium individual subscription continues to be priced at $11.99 per month.

Spotify says prices are increasing so that it can "continue to innovate" on product offerings and features and "bring users the best experience."

Top Rated Comments

germanbeer007 Avatar
germanbeer007
1 hour ago at 10:44 am
Europe huh? You mean getting that extra 30% back from not going through the App Store IAP wasn't enough?

Surprise! Love to see people defend that.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechnoMonk Avatar
TechnoMonk
57 minutes ago at 10:49 am
how about paying artists more to be on par with Apple and others. Spotify is a parasite that leeches on musicians , phone platforms and manufacturers.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
47 minutes ago at 10:59 am
Spotify:
Dear EU, thank you for excluding us from Gatekeeper designation! To show our appreciation, we’re raising prices… the same thing that those who controls markets tend to do. Please continue to look the other way.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
26 minutes ago at 11:20 am

Why would I pay monthly for music that I will never own?
Why would I pay monthly for movies and TV shows that I will never own?

And yet... people subscribe to video streaming services for exactly that.

Did you ever pay monthly for cable TV? You never owned that content either...

:p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
firstcitazen Avatar
firstcitazen
49 minutes ago at 10:56 am
looks like they are giving back that 30 percent they are saving on the Apple App Store to customers and artists!

Oh wait....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
39 minutes ago at 11:06 am

Prices are not going up in all markets at this time including the United States. In the U.S., a Premium individual subscription continues to be priced at $11.99 per month
I get my Apple Music family subscription directly through Verizon via the ‘My Plan’ add-on feature - enabling me to only have to pay $10 per month

And the family version includes a subscription for up to 6 users in my family

Way better deal than paying $11.99 a month (for just one user)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
