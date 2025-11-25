Apple's Brand New M5 MacBook Pro Drops to $1,399.99 for Black Friday ($199 Off)

Amazon today has dropped the price of the new M5 MacBook Pro to $1,399.99, down from $1,599.00. This is the 10-Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Black, and it's a new all-time low price on the M5 MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You'll find $199-$200 discounts across every new M5 MacBook Pro on Amazon this week, including both 1TB models of the computer. The 16GB/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,599.99 ($199 off) and the 24GB/1TB M5 MacBook Pro has hit $1,799.00 ($200 off). All of these represent new best-ever prices on each laptop.

This version of the MacBook Pro just launched last month and it comes with the newest M5 chip, which offers up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 45% faster graphics when compared to the M4 chip. For the 512GB model, Amazon provides a November 30 estimated arrival date for free shipping without Prime.

