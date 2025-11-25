Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $399.99

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $399.99 in Starlight, down from $549.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods Max, and we expect more colors to match this price soon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon is currently providing a delivery estimate around November 30 for free shipping options. Prime members in certain cities should be able to see same-day delivery options.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.