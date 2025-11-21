New Apple Store Opening in Massachusetts Next Month

Apple has announced it will be opening an all-new store at The Shops at Blackstone Valley, an open-air shopping center in Millbury, Massachusetts, near Worcester.



The store is set to open on Friday, December 12, at 12 p.m. local time. Apple is located next to fashion retailer Coach at the shopping center.

Apple has yet to share a photo of the store, but it will have a similar design as its Birkdale Village location in North Carolina. Apple's newer stores typically feature a dedicated counter for customers to pick up orders they placed online.

Apple Birkdale Village Apple Birkdale Village